Quench your thirst and experience warm hospitality with the Moroccan tea ceremony

If you thought that picking and serving the tea was an art, then wait for the brewing process. It needs practice and precision to make the tea perfect and flavourful. First, loose gunpowder tea leaves are measured. Boiling water is poured over the measured leaves to clean it. This water is then discarded. Along with the tea, add mint leaves and sugar. Fill the pot with boiling water and let it brew for 3-5 minutes on low heat. Over-boiling will induce bitterness in the taste, so keep the timings between 3-5 minutes only.

Once the tea is prepared, pour it from a height, about 12-18 inches into the serve glass. This is one of the classic features of serving tea. This pouring makes it look aesthetic. Long strands of tea falling gently onto the serve ware looks beautiful. It also creates slight foam on top which feels nice to cut through while drinking the tea.

Keeping modern health and culinary trends in mind, newer flavours like citrus or rose are induced. Moreover, sugar is often replaces with honey or fat-free sweetener. Tea is not just a drink in Morocco. It is a symbol of respect, warmth and hospitality. Whether it is a friend’s house, a curbside stall or a fine-dining restaurant, the art of making and serving Mororccan tea is unparalleled. It is the perfect way to start a conversation or the apt way to end a meal due to its medicinal and digestive properties.