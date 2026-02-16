Ramadan 2026: 5 foods you must absolutely avoid eating after your fast

In the holy month of Ramadan, if you have spotted people breaking their fasts, you would notice them doing so with a plate of fruits, dates, and water or sharbat. It is then followed by different kinds of food. However, this menu differs from what one regularly eats. More so, because the food consumed at night should be able to provide you with enough energy to carry on till you break your fast the next evening. Thus, here are some types of foods that must be avided during the Ramadan month.
After having kept a fast from sunrise to sunset, it is ideally suggested that you keep your food light and easily digestable. This would inlcude an absolute 'no' to adding a lot of spice and oil to the food that is prepared. Both, spice and oil would generate a shock in the body that can lead to one feeling uneasy, bloated, developing gastric problems and feeling heavy. With a month-long fasting schedule, these feelings should absolutely be avoided.
When it comes to caffeine, coffee is what comes to mind as the first beverage. But there are other beverages that contain caffeine too. All of them must be avoided during this oneWmonth period. Caffeine can interfere with your sleep schedules, make you feel constantly thirsty, give you headaches or develop a lingering uneasy feeling. All of these are exactly what you would not want to experience during your fasting period in Ramadan. Hence, even if you get your daily boost of energy from caffeine, it should be avoided during this time.
White breads are generally tasty and eaten quickly with a layer of butter, marmalede or a spread of your choice. But during Ramadan it should be avoided. There are two primary reasons for this. First, it digests very quickly. Second, it doesnt give prolonged energy to the body. When the food digests very quickly during a time when you spend almost 10-12 hours fasting, it would mean that you will start feeling hungry soon after. Moreover, the energy that you get from this carbohydrate lasts for a very short time, which is not much of use during this time.
No matter how much you love your french fries, burgers, pizzas, patties, processed meats, desserts or deep fried snacks, you have to sacrifice them for a month. The reasons are simple. Excessive use of oil in frying these food will make your digestive process slower, cause bloating, make you lethargic and you might start feeling sluggish.
Avoid eating anything with too much salt. These include potato chips, pickles or sauces. The salt in these food will make one thirsty and cause difficulties in keeping the daily fast.