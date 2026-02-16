Ramadan 2026: 5 foods you must absolutely avoid eating after your fast

When it comes to caffeine, coffee is what comes to mind as the first beverage. But there are other beverages that contain caffeine too. All of them must be avoided during this oneWmonth period. Caffeine can interfere with your sleep schedules, make you feel constantly thirsty, give you headaches or develop a lingering uneasy feeling. All of these are exactly what you would not want to experience during your fasting period in Ramadan. Hence, even if you get your daily boost of energy from caffeine, it should be avoided during this time.