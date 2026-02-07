Salt Tasting: Inside a perfectly curated tasting session

Before understanding what a salt tasting comprises, it is best to identify the common types of salts. The absolutely common salt that is used in every dish in your kitchen is table salt. That is often iodized for better taste and nutrients. From the heart of the seawater, comes the sea salt which is granular and coarser in texture. Complete with mountainous minerals and nutrients is the Himalayan Pink Salt which can be easily identified with its pink colour. If you want a texture which gives a slight crunch when you bite onto it, then the Flaky sea salt is your muse while the Kosher Salt is also coarse and flaky and is usually spotted with all seasoning ingredients.

Now, coming to the main question, how to go about salt tasting? Then, you have five easy steps. Keep a sample scoop of different kinds of salts in different bowls in front of you. Observe them externally first by noting down the aroma, shape, and colour. Next, take a pinch in your hand and feel it. This helps you to accurately understand the texture of the salt. The third step is to take another pinch of the salt and place it in your tongue. Take note of the flavour , intensity and understand the aftertaste. Take another pinch of salt and this time taste it with a plain cracker or cucumber. The last step will be to note down everything about the salt tasting experience in a notebook with special focus on the mineral taste and texture.