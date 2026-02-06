Pink coffee: Transform your regular cuppa to liquid aesthetics with this one ingredient

If you are wondering whether something which sounds so fancy can be made in your house –kitchens then the answer is – yes! Pink coffee can be easily made at home and with absolutely basic kitchen ingredients.

To make it, you have to first start with brewing your favourite beans as per your most preferred method. While your coffee is brewing, froth your warm milk. If you want to prepare a cold pink coffee, then just use the cold milk. The third step is where the magic ingredient surfaces. Use a teaspoon of beetroot powder and mix it with hot water to create a smooth paste. If you don’t have beetroot powder, you can use beetroot liquid as well. Now to assemble the whole thing, take a glass or your favourite cup. Pour in the coffee and the beetroot paste. Mix it well and see how the colour transforms in front of your eyes from the regular brown to a beautifully pastel pink. Add the milk. You may choose to add in a sweetener or skip it completely, because remember beetroot adds its own sweetness to the mixture. Once done, your pink coffee is ready to be devoured – alone or in a group.