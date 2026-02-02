Tea leaves: How to consume them beyond the brew?

If you are into experimenting with food, then trying out delicacies with tea leaves should definitely be on your list.

Chai Pakora: What is chai without a plate of hot pakora? But this is definitely not the regular veg or non-veg pakora, it’s the ones made with chai itself. If it’s your first time experimenting, then it is suggested that you add a few boiled tea leaves to chopped onions, chilli and besan. Deep fry them in hot oil and serve with your cuppa. If you can take in stronger flavours, then coat boiled tea leaves in besan and fry it well.

Tea Chaat: Those who are looking to pursue healthy eating can make a salad or chaat with the regular essentials and add boiled tea leaves to it. Take a bowl and add chopped cucumber, onion, tomato, sprouts, grams, and a handful of tea leaves. For the seasoning, mix salt, pepper, chilli flakes, honey and mustard sauce. Add the seasoning to the chaat or salad. Add lemon juice if you prefer. And your tea-time snack is ready.