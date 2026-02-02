Tea leaves: How to consume them beyond the brew?

When you talk of tea, often the brewing tea leaves in hot water, lemon tea with honey and ginger, or the typical evening adda over a cup of hot milk chai flashes in front of your eyes. The other thing it reminds you of is the lush tea gardens in the hills, which are abuzz with activities at the crack of dawn. But do you ever visualise consuming tea leaves without brewing it or consuming tea, not in its regular liquid form? Yes, tea can be consumed in many ways beyond the liquid form. While it is definitely used to add flavour to several dishes, here’s how tea leaves themselves can be used to make some delicious and time-saving quick fixes.
If you are into experimenting with food, then trying out delicacies with tea leaves should definitely be on your list.
Chai Pakora: What is chai without a plate of hot pakora? But this is definitely not the regular veg or non-veg pakora, it’s the ones made with chai itself. If it’s your first time experimenting, then it is suggested that you add a few boiled tea leaves to chopped onions, chilli and besan. Deep fry them in hot oil and serve with your cuppa. If you can take in stronger flavours, then coat boiled tea leaves in besan and fry it well.
Tea Chaat: Those who are looking to pursue healthy eating can make a salad or chaat with the regular essentials and add boiled tea leaves to it. Take a bowl and add chopped cucumber, onion, tomato, sprouts, grams, and a handful of tea leaves. For the seasoning, mix salt, pepper, chilli flakes, honey and mustard sauce. Add the seasoning to the chaat or salad. Add lemon juice if you prefer. And your tea-time snack is ready.
Tea marination: This happens in two ways. You can either marinade the meat in black tea so that it soaks up all the flavours, or add boiled tea leaves to the often as you roast it. Oftentimes, to prepare the grave, the roasted seasonings and vegetables are put in the mixer grinder. This ensures the flavours of the marinade remain intact, and you get to taste a delicious dish.
