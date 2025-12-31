3 salad recipes straight out of history books

Have lots of greens, sprouts, lentils, fruits and veggies at home? Whip up these quick salads for yourself in no time. They are yummy, healthy, nutritious and definitely worth trying.

Roman Romance

If you love your greens, then the Columella Salad is for you. Named after, Lucius Junius Moderatus Columella, a Roman soldier and farmer, who was more interested to talk about the agrarian issues than put his life at the line, the salad is all things green, easy to find and healthy. All you need is fresh mint leaves, coriander, parsley, thyme, vinegar, pepper, olive oil, salted cheese / feta cheese and leek. Place all the greens together and grind it well in a mortar. If you are using a mixer grinder then make sure the output is coarse and not fine grind or paste. Place this mixture in a bowl. Add pepper, olive oil and vinegar. Give it a good toss and serve it. This can also become a side dish with your regular rice or bread.

Egyptian Enchantments

The pyramids of ancient Egypt has always fascinated people from world over, and now it’s time that you taste its culinary treasures too. Situated on the banks of the river Nile, Egypt had very fertile soil for the growth of greens, grains and veggies. In fact, one of the earliest known salads to the human civilization evolved from this region. Called Salata Baladi or Green Salad, this vegetarian feast is one to remember. Prepare it right before you serve food and consume immediately to get the best of the taste. Take a bowl and place cubed tomatoes, squared cucumbers, julienned onions, and chopped parsley and coriander. In another bowl make the seasoning with lemon juice, salt, apple and white vinegar, olive oil, garlic, cumin, some coriander. Add some water to this seasoning and mix well before adding it to the vegetables. Give it a good toss before serving it.