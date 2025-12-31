3 salad recipes straight out of history books

Want to get creative with your salad and move out of the classic combinations? Try these unique recipes, passed down through generations in Rome, Africa and Egypt. Made with easily available ingredients in the supermarket, and full of nutrition, these are the perfect appetisers, full meal or side dishes that you never knew, might impress you.
Have lots of greens, sprouts, lentils, fruits and veggies at home? Whip up these quick salads for yourself in no time. They are yummy, healthy, nutritious and definitely worth trying.
Roman Romance
If you love your greens, then the Columella Salad is for you. Named after, Lucius Junius Moderatus Columella, a Roman soldier and farmer, who was more interested to talk about the agrarian issues than put his life at the line, the salad is all things green, easy to find and healthy. All you need is fresh mint leaves, coriander, parsley, thyme, vinegar, pepper, olive oil, salted cheese / feta cheese and leek. Place all the greens together and grind it well in a mortar. If you are using a mixer grinder then make sure the output is coarse and not fine grind or paste. Place this mixture in a bowl. Add pepper, olive oil and vinegar. Give it a good toss and serve it. This can also become a side dish with your regular rice or bread.
Egyptian Enchantments
The pyramids of ancient Egypt has always fascinated people from world over, and now it’s time that you taste its culinary treasures too. Situated on the banks of the river Nile, Egypt had very fertile soil for the growth of greens, grains and veggies. In fact, one of the earliest known salads to the human civilization evolved from this region. Called Salata Baladi or Green Salad, this vegetarian feast is one to remember. Prepare it right before you serve food and consume immediately to get the best of the taste. Take a bowl and place cubed tomatoes, squared cucumbers, julienned onions, and chopped parsley and coriander. In another bowl make the seasoning with lemon juice, salt, apple and white vinegar, olive oil, garlic, cumin, some coriander. Add some water to this seasoning and mix well before adding it to the vegetables. Give it a good toss before serving it.
African Adventure
Africa is a culinary treasure trove. Each region, each state, and minutely, each tribe has their own traditional ways of cooking, making it a culinary rich region to explore. From Nigeria, comes the Abacha Recipe, a staple of the Igbo community. To make this salad which is rich in carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and more, you need to soak cassava flakes in cold water, drain it, once soft and keep it aside. In a bowl, add potash or ngu in warm water and drain it. Mix palm oil and potash until the colour of the mixture turns yellowish. In this mixture add ground crayfish, seasoning cubes, pepper, and salt. Add the cassava flakes, shredded stockfish, sliced onions, shredded meat or any other kind of protein, you desire. Garnish with parsley, coriander or other herbs and serve warm.
