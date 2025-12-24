How drinking a glass of sattu helps your gut throughout the day?

If you have seen people on the roads and chai stalls, drinking a glass of beige coloured drink in the morning, with onion and coriander bits, then you must have spotted the famous Sattu or chaatu. This drink, made of roasted gram flour, is a great gut cleanser and helps you sail through the day with all the bad foods that you treat your stomach to. If this is new to you and you are wondering what might be its benefits, then here’s everything you need to know about this much-loved home-made gut cleanser.
Thinking why people drink a glass of sattu right in the morning? Here are five reasons why. First, Sattu is known to improve digestion since it is rich in fibre. Hence, it is consumed in empty stomach. Second, when mixed with salt or jeera, it helps the body stay hydrated. During summers, many prefer to drink it mid-morning to reinstate hydration in the body. Third, Sattu is prebiotic in nature and thus takes good care of the gut and aids digestion.
Fourth, by nature, it is a drink which goes not generate the feeling of overconsumption or heaviness in the stomach. It is also known to prevent acidity or stomach burns. Fifth, if you drink it regularly, it helps in balancing bowel movements, reducing constipation and cures other digestive problems.
How to make a tasty sattu drink?
Making a Sattu drink is super easy and needs only a handful of ingredients from your kitchen. Mix Sattu with one or two teaspoons of water and blend well. This is done so that lumps can be avoided. Once you verify that there are no lumps, add the rest of the water and mix well. Add jeera powder, salt and lemon juice. While you can have it without anything extra, the condiments are added to boost hydration and improve digestion. You can drink this home-made healthy concoction in empty stomach, first thing in the morning or early afternoon for a mid-day hydration drink.
Who must avoid Sattu?
It is recommended that those with chickpea allergy and severe bloating should avoid drinking sattu. Moreover, the drink itself should be consumed only in the morning or mid-morning and avoided at night, as it might lead to you feeling heavy in the stomach. Moreover, try and avoid pairing it with fried foods or using cold water or ice to make the beverage.
