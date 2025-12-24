How drinking a glass of sattu helps your gut throughout the day?

How to make a tasty sattu drink?

Making a Sattu drink is super easy and needs only a handful of ingredients from your kitchen. Mix Sattu with one or two teaspoons of water and blend well. This is done so that lumps can be avoided. Once you verify that there are no lumps, add the rest of the water and mix well. Add jeera powder, salt and lemon juice. While you can have it without anything extra, the condiments are added to boost hydration and improve digestion. You can drink this home-made healthy concoction in empty stomach, first thing in the morning or early afternoon for a mid-day hydration drink.

Who must avoid Sattu?

It is recommended that those with chickpea allergy and severe bloating should avoid drinking sattu. Moreover, the drink itself should be consumed only in the morning or mid-morning and avoided at night, as it might lead to you feeling heavy in the stomach. Moreover, try and avoid pairing it with fried foods or using cold water or ice to make the beverage.