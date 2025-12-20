Plum cake without plums? The forgotten history behind the festive favourite

As the English language changed, the word plum started to mean only the stone fruit. So by that time, plum cake was already a dish that had made a cultural association, and the name was kept the same.

What a traditional plum cake is made of

Actually, not a single fresh plum can be found in a traditional plum cake. Normally, the ingredients are raisins, currants, sultanas, sugar-coated citrus peel for flavour, and on top of that, nuts like almonds or cashews. The mixture is then bound by butter, eggs, and flour. The use of spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove is meant to give the cake layers of flavour, while the addition of brandy or rum is the preferred method for both flavour and preservation in the old-fashioned versions of the cake.

Firstly, fresh plums are avoided because of their high water content, which not only shortens the shelf life but also changes the texture of plum cake from being dense to more porous.

Why plum cakes are dense and long-lasting

It is worth noting that plum cakes have been thought out to survive frigid winters. Dried fruits, sugar, and alcohol are the main characters in the play, with their roles as natural preservatives, thus allowing a cake to be consumable for weeks or months at a time. Moreover, plum cakes are aged in many cultures, which is a practice to let the flavours fully mature, thus becoming even richer and tastier as time goes on.