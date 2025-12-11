5 Christmas cakes that remain favourites across homes and generations

Every December, kitchens across the country fill with the same familiar scents: citrus peel warming in a saucepan, spices toasted in small pans, butter softening on the counter. Christmas cake is one of the season’s great rituals, and while families cling to their own traditions, a handful of styles return again and again. Here are five that continue to win space on winter tables, each with its own loyal following.

1. The traditional fruit cake

The stalwart of British Christmas baking. Heavy, dark and impressively aromatic, this cake is built on dried fruit soaked—sometimes for days—in brandy or rum. Many households prepare it weeks ahead, feeding it at intervals so the flavours deepen slowly. It’s the cake that sits under a layer of marzipan and white icing, waiting patiently until Christmas afternoon.

2. Dundee cake

For those who enjoy something lighter but still properly festive, Dundee cake offers a gentler approach. Its crumb feels less dense, lifted by orange zest and a restrained amount of dried fruit. The neat circle of almonds arranged on the top has become its signature. Served with afternoon tea, it brings a sense of quiet tradition rather than indulgence.