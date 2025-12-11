‘Unboxing’ clip of IndiGo’s apology kit after nine-hour delay delights and irritates travellers

A short, quietly funny video posted by an IndiGo passenger over the weekend has turned a frustrating delay into an unexpected online spectacle. The traveller, stranded for nine hours at an airport, filmed an “unboxing” of the airline’s so-called Apology Kit — a small blue bag filled with an assortment of snacks and toiletries. Within hours, the clip had travelled across social media, where it sparked equal measures of amusement, sympathy and exasperation.

A simple bag of snacks becomes the internet’s latest travel talking point

The tone of the video carried the charm of someone trying to keep spirits up after an exhausting day. The passenger laid out each item with careful, almost ceremonious attention: a packet of tissues, a tiny mint box, a biscuit bar, some savoury snacks and, to the surprise of many viewers, a sealed pouch of popcorn. The popcorn in particular became the star of the show, prompting a tide of jokes about whether it was meant to soften tempers or simply distract passengers from the long wait.

IndiGo later issued a brief statement acknowledging the delay, saying the kits were handed out “as a courtesy gesture” on a day when multiple operational issues forced the schedule into disarray. The airline did not comment directly on the viral clip, though staff members privately expressed that they were “glad people found some humour in a difficult situation.”