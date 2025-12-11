Shah Rukh Khan personally trains Suhana for King, reveals Farah Khan

Farah Khan has offered a rare glimpse into the preparations for King, the much-anticipated action film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana. During a recent conversation, she described long evenings at Mannat, where the pair drilled sequences that demand precision, stamina and the sort of emotional depth that action cinema often hides beneath its choreography.

A behind-the-scenes look at Bollywood’s most intriguing father–daughter collaboration

Suhana stepped into the spotlight with The Archies, a film that leaned on charm rather than combat. King marks a dramatic shift, pulling her into the dense physicality of high-stakes action work. Shah Rukh, who built his reputation through years of agile stunts and physically charged performances, has been guiding her through the fundamentals. According to Farah, the training became a ritual: warm-ups on the terrace, short bursts of fight practice, and endurance routines that feel closer to athletics than cinema.

Farah stressed that Shah Rukh approaches the sessions with the diligence of a coach. While he remains protective of Suhana, he avoids cushioning the process. She described moments when Suhana repeated the same movement dozens of times, fine-tuning the angle of a kick or the rhythm of a dodge. The atmosphere, Farah said with amusement, swings between discipline and affectionate bickering—the sort that erupts when a seasoned star trains someone who knows every one of his habits.