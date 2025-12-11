Son arrested after Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes dies in stabbing at California home

Police in Southern California have arrested the adult son of Jubilant Sykes after the Grammy-nominated baritone was found fatally stabbed at his home late on Saturday. Officers were called to the property by neighbours who reported shouting shortly before midnight. Paramedics attempted to treat Sykes at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to hospital.

Friends, neighbours and musicians struggle to make sense of a quiet night that turned into a tragedy

Authorities released a short statement confirming the arrest but declined to provide further comment, citing the early stage of the investigation. They have indicated that the incident appears to have taken place inside the singer’s residence, though detectives are still piecing together the sequence of events. Court filings are expected later in the week.

Sykes was widely respected across the classical and gospel communities. His voice carried a rare warmth that drew audiences into performances without theatrics or flourish. Over the years he sang with major orchestras across the United States, yet his demeanour remained modest. Students who worked with him often mention how he balanced discipline with generosity, staying long after rehearsals to answer questions or encourage younger performers.