How to prevent kiwi from browning?

Try these four basic tips to keep your kiwi fresh and free from browning.

Lemon Juice: Take a little bit of lemon juice and lightly brush the surface of the kiwi before storing it. Make sure that you don’t use too much lemon juice as that will otherwise alter the taste of the fruit. Lemon juice has citric acid in it which alters the pH balance of kiwi and prevents rapid oxidation.

Limit Oxygen supply: The reason why kiwi turns brown is due to its contact with oxygen. If you are able to limit the oxygen supply, the browning will consistently slow down. For this, you can store them in an air-tight container or place them in vacuum sealed zip-lock bags. Both methods not only stop the fruit from browning but also provide longevity to it.