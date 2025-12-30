How to prevent kiwi from browning?

While that sweet and tangy taste of kiwi is very alluring, do you get the ‘yuck’ feeling once you see the yummy green flesh turning brown? Is it the same kind of feeling that you get when you see a banana turning brown? Well, to cut a long story short, this browning happens due to a process called oxidation where the organic compounds inside a kiwi reacts with oxygen and turns it brown. To prevent this, one can change the surroundings; keep organic acid as an agent of slowing down the reaction and more. Here’s what you can do to keep your kiwi fresh for a long time.
Try these four basic tips to keep your kiwi fresh and free from browning.
Lemon Juice: Take a little bit of lemon juice and lightly brush the surface of the kiwi before storing it. Make sure that you don’t use too much lemon juice as that will otherwise alter the taste of the fruit. Lemon juice has citric acid in it which alters the pH balance of kiwi and prevents rapid oxidation.
Limit Oxygen supply: The reason why kiwi turns brown is due to its contact with oxygen. If you are able to limit the oxygen supply, the browning will consistently slow down. For this, you can store them in an air-tight container or place them in vacuum sealed zip-lock bags. Both methods not only stop the fruit from browning but also provide longevity to it.
Temperature fix: If you have leftover cut kiwi and don’t know how to store them properly, here’s the tip. Place them in an air-tight container and put it inside the deep fridge. The fall in temperature slows down the process of oxidation, thereby reducing the browning effect.
Sugar Syrup: One of the lesser known methods of fruit preservation, if you brush over the cut kiwi pieces with light sugar syrup, you will form a barrier between the fruit and oxygen. This stops browning for a considerable period of time. However, one disadvantage of this method is that it will add sweetness to the fruit. So, if you want to stick to the healthier methods then you may want to give this a skip.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.