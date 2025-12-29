Stop your lettuce from wilting with these six hacks

There are six easy ways to preserve lettuce using regular kitchen items. Keep these handy whenever you want to store lettuce for a long time.

Towel dry: One of the basic hacks to remove excess oil or water is the towel soak. Use a thin muslin cloth or a kitchen towel and place it on top of the lettuce. This will soak the excess water from the leaves. Remember, this does not mean that the leaves will become dry; it will only mean that the leaves will retain as much moisture as is required by them.

Wrap in aluminium foil: Once you have removed the excess water from the lettuce bunch, you can wrap it with aluminium foil. Foil is used to preserve very many items in the kitchen and lettuce falls in that list as well.

Air-filled zip-lock: When you store lettuce leaves in zip-lock bags or containers, make sure that air is in contact with the leaves. This helps in sustaining it for a longer time.