Five things worth knowing about Chinese cooking wine

Chinese cooking wine isn’t the sort of ingredient most people think about. It often ends up pushed to the back of a cupboard, half forgotten, living between bottles of soy sauce and vinegar. But once you start paying attention to it, you realise how often it appears in Chinese home cooking. A tablespoon here, a glug there — and suddenly the dish smells warmer, richer, a bit more put together. It’s one of those ingredients you only understand after you’ve cooked with it a few times.

The unassuming bottle that quietly changes the way a dish behaves

It wakes up aromatics

If you cook a lot of stir-fries, you’ll notice how quickly ginger and garlic change the moment cooking wine hits the pan. There’s a brief burst of fragrance, almost like the ingredients breathe out. The alcohol flashes off in seconds, leaving behind a rounder aroma. It’s a tiny moment, but it shifts the whole dish.

It helps meat relax

Plenty of cooks add cooking wine to marinades without thinking twice. It seems ordinary, almost routine, but it does help the meat loosen up. Chicken and pork absorb seasoning more easily, and the texture becomes gentler during cooking. You don’t need much — a spoonful is usually enough — but it makes weekday stir-fries taste like you put in more effort than you did.