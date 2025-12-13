Four everyday foods with naturally high levels of niacinamide

Niacinamide has been getting plenty of attention in the beauty world, mostly in the form of serums and creams promising brighter, calmer skin. Yet the nutrient itself comes from something far more ordinary: food. Long before it found space in bathroom cabinets, it was a staple vitamin in everyday meals, quietly helping the body convert food into energy and supporting skin, nerves and digestion. Several accessible ingredients contain generous amounts, making it surprisingly easy to work into daily cooking without any fuss.
Chicken
A common favourite at weekday suppers, chicken—particularly the breast—carries a steady amount of niacinamide. It’s convenient, cooks quickly and adapts to nearly every cuisine. Grilling or poaching keeps its nutrient profile intact without drying it out. Many nutritionists highlight it as an easy way to maintain consistent B-vitamin intake, especially for people who juggle busy routines and want something reliable in the fridge.
Peanuts
Peanuts offer an appealing combination of healthy fats, protein and B vitamins. A handful straight from the jar works as a simple snack, but they shine even more in sauces, salads and noodle dishes. Because they blend seamlessly into sweet and savoury cooking, they’re an effortless source of niacinamide for anyone who prefers plant-based ingredients or simply wants to add warmth and depth to everyday meals.
Mushrooms
Certain varieties—portobello, shiitake and chestnut mushrooms, for example—provide a respectable level of niacinamide while adding earthy richness to dishes. Sautéed with garlic, folded into risotto or roasted until crisp around the edges, they offer both flavour and substance. For vegetarians, they often act as the “main element” on the plate, thanks to their meaty texture and savoury depth.
Brown rice
Whole grains tend to retain more micronutrients than their refined counterparts, and brown rice proves the point well. It contains meaningful levels of niacinamide and provides fibre that keeps meals satisfying. Paired with roasted vegetables, broths or stir-fries, it forms the sort of comforting, dependable base that feels good to eat even on rushed evenings.
Niacinamide may appear on skincare labels, but its natural presence in common foods makes it far easier—and far more practical—to incorporate into everyday life. A balanced plate often delivers the quiet benefits long before any serum does.