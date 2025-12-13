Four everyday foods with naturally high levels of niacinamide

Niacinamide has been getting plenty of attention in the beauty world, mostly in the form of serums and creams promising brighter, calmer skin. Yet the nutrient itself comes from something far more ordinary: food. Long before it found space in bathroom cabinets, it was a staple vitamin in everyday meals, quietly helping the body convert food into energy and supporting skin, nerves and digestion. Several accessible ingredients contain generous amounts, making it surprisingly easy to work into daily cooking without any fuss.

Simple ingredients that quietly support skin health, energy and overall wellbeing

Chicken

A common favourite at weekday suppers, chicken—particularly the breast—carries a steady amount of niacinamide. It’s convenient, cooks quickly and adapts to nearly every cuisine. Grilling or poaching keeps its nutrient profile intact without drying it out. Many nutritionists highlight it as an easy way to maintain consistent B-vitamin intake, especially for people who juggle busy routines and want something reliable in the fridge.

Peanuts

Peanuts offer an appealing combination of healthy fats, protein and B vitamins. A handful straight from the jar works as a simple snack, but they shine even more in sauces, salads and noodle dishes. Because they blend seamlessly into sweet and savoury cooking, they’re an effortless source of niacinamide for anyone who prefers plant-based ingredients or simply wants to add warmth and depth to everyday meals.