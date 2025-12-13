Inside Armaan Jain’s Mumbai home with rare treasures from Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow

Armaan Jain’s Mumbai home stands as a living tribute to Bollywood royalty, with rare pieces from Raj Kapoor’s bungalow forming the core of its design and identity. The Worli residence showcases carefully preserved heirlooms and memorabilia from the iconic Chembur bungalow once owned by Raj and Krishna Kapoor, blending family history with modern living. Among the treasured artefacts are vintage furniture, display cabinets filled with sentimental mementoes, and bespoke décor elements that anchor the narrative of legacy within the contemporary space.

An ode to the classic Deonar cottage

Central to the home’s aesthetic are the refurbished furniture pieces originally housed in the Kapoor family’s ancestral Chembur bungalow. A dining console, sourced and adapted from Raj Kapoor’s old residence, was reimagined to fit the new space, while wrought-iron wall sconces and vintage trunks from the bungalow add historical texture throughout the living areas. The bar area, built around two signature painting rolls from the Chembur home, serves as a focal point that bridges past and present. Elsewhere, a display cabinet houses Raj Kapoor’s favourite glasses, old business cards, racing binoculars, and signed photographs.