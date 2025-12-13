Inside Armaan Jain’s Mumbai home with rare treasures from Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow

Armaan Jain’s Mumbai home stands as a living tribute to Bollywood royalty, with rare pieces from Raj Kapoor’s bungalow forming the core of its design and identity. The Worli residence showcases carefully preserved heirlooms and memorabilia from the iconic Chembur bungalow once owned by Raj and Krishna Kapoor, blending family history with modern living. Among the treasured artefacts are vintage furniture, display cabinets filled with sentimental mementoes, and bespoke décor elements that anchor the narrative of legacy within the contemporary space.
Central to the home’s aesthetic are the refurbished furniture pieces originally housed in the Kapoor family’s ancestral Chembur bungalow. A dining console, sourced and adapted from Raj Kapoor’s old residence, was reimagined to fit the new space, while wrought-iron wall sconces and vintage trunks from the bungalow add historical texture throughout the living areas. The bar area, built around two signature painting rolls from the Chembur home, serves as a focal point that bridges past and present. Elsewhere, a display cabinet houses Raj Kapoor’s favourite glasses, old business cards, racing binoculars, and signed photographs.
The integration of these heirlooms was intentional; Armaan and his wife Anissa worked to ensure inherited pieces felt seamless within modern design, never out of place or forced. In the den, an unrestored cabinet with patina complements an assortment of deeply sentimental artefacts from both sides of the family, while a vintage mirror from Krishna Kapoor’s dressing area anchors the son’s room with historical resonance. Many of these pieces may lack high monetary value, but their emotional significance is immense.
Armaan Jain’s commitment to preserving his family’s legacy extends beyond décor. He has shared personal stories about his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, expressing how deeply the extended family’s history influences his creative choices. The loss of the original Deonar Cottage only heightened the desire to retain and honour tangible artefacts from that era, ensuring memories endure through objects now woven into the fabric of the Worli residence.
