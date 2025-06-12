Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat loses the most expensive celebrity home tag; dethroned by this power couple's bungalow

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move into their opulent new home, Krishna Raj Mansion which is a sprawling six-storey residence in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill locality, reportedly worth an astounding Rs 250 crore.
Until recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mannat in Bandra, valued at approximately Rs 200 crore, was regarded as the most expensive celebrity home in the city, followed by Amitabh Bachchan's home valued at Rs 180 crores. But Krishna Raj Mansion has now taken that title.
This lavish property is built on land once owned by Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor and is named after Ranbir's grandmother. The estate was handed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s, and now belongs to Ranbir and Alia, and reports suggest that the home is registered in the name of their daughter, Raha Kapoor.
Nestled in Bandra’s prime “platinum belt,” the six-level Krishna Raj Mansion features rooftop gardens, lush vine-draped balconies, and expansive interiors that blend classic heritage with a contemporary aesthetic. Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor have been deeply involved in every stage of its development, working closely with architects and designers to bring their vision to life.