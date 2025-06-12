Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat loses the most expensive celebrity home tag; dethroned by this power couple's bungalow

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move into their opulent new home, Krishna Raj Mansion which is a sprawling six-storey residence in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill locality, reportedly worth an astounding Rs 250 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new bungalow is already the most expensive celebrity home in Bollywood

Until recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mannat in Bandra, valued at approximately Rs 200 crore, was regarded as the most expensive celebrity home in the city, followed by Amitabh Bachchan's home valued at Rs 180 crores. But Krishna Raj Mansion has now taken that title.