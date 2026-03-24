From the Passenger Seat: Vihan Shah’s moving frame across Ladakh

Travel photography has long been bound up with the idea of stillness. The early start before sunrise, the tripod pressed into the ground, the careful calibration of light and shadow until the scene settles into coherence. From Ladakh to Iceland, from Patagonia to the Scottish Highlands, the genre has built its authority on patience and control. The photograph, in this tradition, arrives as something resolved, the world held steady long enough to be understood.
Across 2,500 kilometres of road stretching from Delhi through Manali, Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake, that expectation begins to loosen its grip. The car does not wait for composition. The mountains arrive abruptly, like a curtain lifted mid-scene, then fall away just as quickly. Weather shifts with a kind of impatience, light sliding across rock faces as though it were trying out different versions of the same landscape. Seated in the front, camera in hand, Vihan Shah works within a frame that is constantly slipping out of reach.
From the Passenger Seat, Shah’s photo series from a two-week journey in late 2022, begins with this condition of movement. The premise is spare: a moving car, a camera, no stops, no second chances. The window becomes both boundary and aperture, a fixed rectangle through which an entire region flickers past like frames of an unedited film reel.
“The unpredictability stayed all the way through, and honestly, I enjoyed that,” Shah says. “It was my first time making this trip, so I never quite knew what was coming around the next bend.”
There is something almost musical in that uncertainty, a rhythm set not by the photographer but by the road itself. The car accelerates, slows, turns; the eye adjusts in tandem. Where traditional landscape photography might resemble a carefully composed sentence, Shah’s images feel closer to a series of quick notes, struck in succession, each one carrying the trace of the last. The continuity lies in motion rather than in form.
The journey unfolded with two close friends, beginning in the density of Delhi and gradually ascending into thinner air, where breath shortens and colours sharpen. The landscapes of Ladakh are often described in superlatives, their scale and starkness lending themselves to a kind of visual grandeur that borders on the theatrical. Shah’s photographs sidestep that impulse. They do not announce themselves. They register, instead, as encounters caught mid-passage, like glimpses through a train window that refuse to settle into a single, definitive view.
The car window, in this context, is less a transparent surface than a set of terms. It dictates what can be seen and how quickly it must be seen. There is no stepping out to refine the angle, no retracing the route for a clearer shot. The frame is given, and it vanishes almost as soon as it appears.
“The window as a lens was more about limitation – it defined the frame, it was all I had to see through.”
Limitation, here, sharpens rather than restricts. Shah’s eye begins to move in anticipation, catching patterns as they emerge. A bend in the road cutting through a slope like a loose thread. Light breaking across a mountainside in shifting bands. A stream appearing suddenly, glinting for a moment before slipping out of view. These elements recur across the series, not as deliberate motifs but as instincts that surface in retrospect.
“Looking back, I can see I was drawn to certain things – bends in the road, light and shadow cast by clouds or mountains, layered landscapes, a passing stream. But in the moment, it never felt that considered. It was almost entirely instinct.”
That instinct carries the weight of immediacy. There is no time to interrogate the frame, no space to second-guess. The camera responds as quickly as the eye can register, producing images that feel slightly ahead of thought, as though they have bypassed the usual processes of deliberation. It is a way of working that recalls reportage more than landscape, though the subject remains resolutely the terrain itself.
Ladakh, in Shah’s photographs, appears less as a fixed destination and more as a sequence of transitions. Barren mountains give way to rocky stretches, which yield to snow-capped peaks, then open fields, then rivers that cut through the land like sudden interruptions. The palette shifts accordingly, from muted earth tones to sharp blues and whites, then back again. Each frame holds a fragment of that progression, a piece of a larger movement that can never be fully assembled.
Imperfection runs through the series, though it arrives without embellishment. A foreground that intrudes unexpectedly, a horizon that tilts, a moment caught a fraction too late. These are not gestures towards a particular aesthetic. They are the residue of circumstance, the marks left by speed and constraint.
“The imperfection here isn't a stylistic choice – it's more a consequence of the conditions. These were flashes in time, places I'd never see again once we drove past them. There was no going back to fix anything.”
Editing the series becomes, in turn, an exercise in recollection. The question shifts from what is technically resolved to what feels true to the experience of moving through the landscape. Shah selects for range, allowing the series to move across terrains as the journey itself did, without smoothing over its abruptness.
“For the selection, I wanted to make sure the series reflected the variety of what we moved through: barren mountains, rocky terrain, snow capped peaks, rivers, open fields. Representing that range felt important – it's what keeps the series honest to my experience of it.”
That sense of honesty lies in the refusal to resolve the landscape into a single image or idea. The photographs hold onto their partiality. They acknowledge the distance between observer and place, a distance shaped by glass, speed and the simple fact of passing through. There is no attempt to collapse that gap. If anything, it becomes the subject.
Shah avoids turning the lens inward. The car’s interior remains absent, as do the reflections and distortions that might have complicated the surface of the image. The focus stays firmly outside, on what can be seen before it disappears.
“I was more focused on what was outside.”
When translated into prints, these fleeting moments take on a different density. The colours deepen, the textures settle, and the sense of depth extends beyond the instant in which the photograph was taken. What was once a passing glance begins to hold its ground.
“What surprised me was how the prints carried that same quality. The colours and depth of those places came through in a way I hadn't quite expected.”
On view at KGC until April 9th, From the Passenger Seat resists the urge to define its subject. It does not attempt a portrait of Ladakh in any comprehensive sense. Instead, it offers something closer to a series of impressions, each one shaped by movement, by attention sharpened under pressure, by the simple fact that the road continues regardless.
What: From The Passenger Seat by Vihan Shah
When: On view till 10th April 2026
Where: Kala Ghoda Cafe, Mumbai