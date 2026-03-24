From the Passenger Seat: Vihan Shah’s moving frame across Ladakh

Travel photography has long been bound up with the idea of stillness. The early start before sunrise, the tripod pressed into the ground, the careful calibration of light and shadow until the scene settles into coherence. From Ladakh to Iceland, from Patagonia to the Scottish Highlands, the genre has built its authority on patience and control. The photograph, in this tradition, arrives as something resolved, the world held steady long enough to be understood.

On a two-week road trip through northern India, the photographer trades deliberation for instinct

Across 2,500 kilometres of road stretching from Delhi through Manali, Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake, that expectation begins to loosen its grip. The car does not wait for composition. The mountains arrive abruptly, like a curtain lifted mid-scene, then fall away just as quickly. Weather shifts with a kind of impatience, light sliding across rock faces as though it were trying out different versions of the same landscape. Seated in the front, camera in hand, Vihan Shah works within a frame that is constantly slipping out of reach.

From the Passenger Seat, Shah’s photo series from a two-week journey in late 2022, begins with this condition of movement. The premise is spare: a moving car, a camera, no stops, no second chances. The window becomes both boundary and aperture, a fixed rectangle through which an entire region flickers past like frames of an unedited film reel.

“The unpredictability stayed all the way through, and honestly, I enjoyed that,” Shah says. “It was my first time making this trip, so I never quite knew what was coming around the next bend.”

There is something almost musical in that uncertainty, a rhythm set not by the photographer but by the road itself. The car accelerates, slows, turns; the eye adjusts in tandem. Where traditional landscape photography might resemble a carefully composed sentence, Shah’s images feel closer to a series of quick notes, struck in succession, each one carrying the trace of the last. The continuity lies in motion rather than in form.