Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi get married!

One of the clips from the post further has Badshah and Isha performing traditional wedding rituals, including what seemed to be the pheras. For the caption, Isha’s mother wrote, “God bless you, (sic)" tagging both Badshah and Isha.

Ever since the images surfaced on social media, speculations have been doing the rounds that the two may have tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the two regarding the alleged nuptials.

Badshah and Isha have not been linked for the first time. Prior to this, as well, rumours of the two being in a relationship have surfaced from time to time. However, neither Badshah nor Isha publicly talked about their relationship. Even the reports of the two being married have also circulated in the past.