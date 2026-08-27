Chris Hansen considers legal action over Robert Pattinson film Primetime after screening row

“When someone makes a movie about you but won’t let you see it, you do have to wonder why they won’t let you see it,” Chris said. Although he noted that studio staff were pleasant during earlier discussions, he remains sceptical about how his likeness is handled. “At this point it’s about courtesy. If you make a movie using someone’s name and likeness, you’d think you’d reach out to them about it.”

Studio representatives have maintained that formal consultation was unnecessary because the drama is an inspired fiction rather than an authorised biographical account. However, Chris and his legal advisers are waiting to evaluate the final theatrical release before determining whether to pursue their "right to a remedy."

Rather than waiting idly, Chris is seizing the cultural spotlight ahead of the film’s September release. The veteran presenter has purchased advertising slots before cinema screenings to promote his true-crime network TruBlu and his investigative series Takedown. With the film drawing widespread online anticipation for Robert’s performance, audiences will soon see how the controversial era is reimagined on the big screen.