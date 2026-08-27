Leah Remini officially joins the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 16

Leah Remini has reacted to the breaking news that she is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 56-year-old actor and anti-cult activist is set to become the latest full-time addition to the popular reality series for its upcoming 16th season. Following the initial reports, Leah took to Instagram to confirm her new role with a brief but enthusiastic response.
The former King of Queens star is no stranger to unscripted television. She previously starred in her own docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, winning two primetime Emmys for her work investigating the controversial organisation she left in 2013. Now, Leah will bring her outspoken personality to one of reality television's most talked-about franchises.
Leah is not the only new face joining the glamorous lineup. Tracy Tutor, the 51-year-old real estate agent and former star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, announced on August 19 that she will also be joining the show.
“Well… the secret’s officially out,” Tracy wrote on Instagram. “I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter.”
She continued, “Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life. Excited? Very. Nervous? A little. Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely. So what’s left to say but, Let’s fucking go.”
The two new cast members will co-star with returning full-time housewives Kyle Richards, Erika ‘Jayne’ Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe and Sutton Stracke. Meanwhile, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will return as friends of the cast.
The highly anticipated season 16 has already begun filming, with several cast members recently travelling to Ghana for Bozoma’s wedding. Leah is expected to start filming in Los Angeles later this week.
However, one face viewers will not see is Amanda Frances. The manifesting guru confirmed her departure on social media after just one season, stating that her life is “asking for all of me.”