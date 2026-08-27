Leah Remini officially joins the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 16

Leah Remini has reacted to the breaking news that she is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 56-year-old actor and anti-cult activist is set to become the latest full-time addition to the popular reality series for its upcoming 16th season. Following the initial reports, Leah took to Instagram to confirm her new role with a brief but enthusiastic response.

Leah Remini joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The former King of Queens star is no stranger to unscripted television. She previously starred in her own docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, winning two primetime Emmys for her work investigating the controversial organisation she left in 2013. Now, Leah will bring her outspoken personality to one of reality television's most talked-about franchises.