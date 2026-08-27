Who is Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi singer and YouTuber shot dead in Shamli

Ankit Baliyan, a Haryanvi singer and YouTuber was recently shot dead in Uttar Pradesh. While the investigation is still underway, reports suggest that a gang feud may have been linked to the attack. Ankit reportedly suffered multiple bullet injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.

Why was Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan killed?

Ankit, originally from Bantikhera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, had been living in Haryana for the past few years, moving between Rohtak and Sonipat while pursuing a career in singing and acting.

The incident took place in the City Kotwali area around 7 pm, when the singer was leaving his gym. Ankit had reportedly been a regular at the gym in Shamli for nearly a year.

On the work front, the Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaannot had a huge fanbase on social media as well. His music videos and digital projects gradually helped him build a following among fans of contemporary Haryanvi entertainment.