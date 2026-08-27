Who is Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi singer and YouTuber shot dead in Shamli

Ankit Baliyan, a Haryanvi singer and YouTuber was recently shot dead in Uttar Pradesh. While the investigation is still underway, reports suggest that a gang feud may have been linked to the attack. Ankit reportedly suffered multiple bullet injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Ankit, originally from Bantikhera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, had been living in Haryana for the past few years, moving between Rohtak and Sonipat while pursuing a career in singing and acting.
The incident took place in the City Kotwali area around 7 pm, when the singer was leaving his gym. Ankit had reportedly been a regular at the gym in Shamli for nearly a year.
On the work front, the Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaannot had a huge fanbase on social media as well. His music videos and digital projects gradually helped him build a following among fans of contemporary Haryanvi entertainment.
Some of the recurring themes in his music videos include regional pride, rural life, power and bravado with some tracks featuring imagery around firearms and confrontation. Beyond music, Ankit also ventured into acting and other digital entertainment projects, expanding his presence as a content creator.
His hit songs including 112 NE, Goli Ke Barood, Jaat Jatni, Agla Janam Jaat, Savidhan, Modi Barga Rutba, Jaat Dharmender Ki Tariya, Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar, Wait, System, Riflein, gained him some of the loyal fans on YouTube and other social.
Following the tragic incident, Ankit’s family got into the streets and blocked the Delhi-Muzaffarnagar Road in protest. They have urged for speedy justice. Another report also suggested that the Gogi gang had something to do with the attack. Their cryptic post saying, “This is just the beginning, everyone’s turn will come”, was something police are looking into.