Badshah’s Haryanvi song Tateeree summons controversy over objectionable lyrics

Badshah's name (Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia) is referenced as the main respondent on the summons served dated March 6, 2026. The summons instructs the Superintendent of Police, Panipat to obtain the attendance at the hearing to take place on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. in the Conference Hall of the DC Office, Panipat.

Savita Arya, who is president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti, and Shiv Kumar, who is a director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation, have both filed complaints against Badshah’s Haryanvi song. The complaints allege that the lyrics sexualize women and rely on a vocabulary that objectifies women and girls. They are asking the commission to take strict action against Badshah and all other individuals involved with producing his song.

Badshah’s Haryanvi song, Tateeree, features singer Simran Jaglan. Badshah has written the lyrics and Hiten has produced the music for this song by composing it. Hiten also handled the production for Tateeree with Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.