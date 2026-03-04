Badshah denied entry to The O2 ahead of historic London headline show
Rap sensation Badshah is all set to create history this month by becoming the first Indian rapper to headline the prestigious O2 arena in London. However, the run-up to this historic occasion has suffered a snag, albeit a minor one, after the artiste took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share with his fans that he had been denied entry to the venue while he attempted to visit the place before the scheduled show.
Badshah reveals being denied entry inside The O2 arena
The rapper posted a short video with his fans, in which he could be seen wearing a blue and red outfit, donning dark sunglasses, and walking in front of the firmly shut doors of the O2 arena. The rapper, who looked visibly upset, posted a caption with the video, stating that since he wasn’t allowed to get in, he will now return to get in with his "family" of 20,000 fans on the 22nd of this month.
The rapper, who looked visibly upset with the treatment he received, posted the video with the caption, "LONDON. Izzat ka sawaal hai (It's a matter of respect)."
The post quickly gained traction, garnering support from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Fellow actor Nora Fatehi was quick to cheer him on, commenting "Let's go" on his post. Fans, on the other hand, believe that the rapper was probably denied entry due to venue restrictions or because another artist was on stage at the time.
Although there was a minor hiccup at the venue, the overall vibe surrounding the concert is electric. Badshah has been preparing intensely for the show, even seeking advice from legendary playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on the sets of Indian Idol 16. After Shreya offered words of encouragement and praise, Badshah noted that her belief in him provided the pride he needs to take the stage.
The upcoming concert is a result of the successful North American tour, where the rapper has already performed in cities such as Chicago and New Jersey. The concert at The O2 is more than just a concert for the rapper, as this is his personal dream and a declaration for the Desi hip hop movement.
"London, we're about to make history together—louder, prouder and bigger than ever," Badshah said in a recent statement. Having seen fellow Indian stars Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh grace the same stage in 2024, he is ready to prove that March 22 will be a night for the history books.