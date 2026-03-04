Badshah denied entry to The O2 ahead of historic London headline show

Rap sensation Badshah is all set to create history this month by becoming the first Indian rapper to headline the prestigious O2 arena in London. However, the run-up to this historic occasion has suffered a snag, albeit a minor one, after the artiste took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share with his fans that he had been denied entry to the venue while he attempted to visit the place before the scheduled show.

The rapper posted a short video with his fans, in which he could be seen wearing a blue and red outfit, donning dark sunglasses, and walking in front of the firmly shut doors of the O2 arena. The rapper, who looked visibly upset, posted a caption with the video, stating that since he wasn’t allowed to get in, he will now return to get in with his "family" of 20,000 fans on the 22nd of this month.

The rapper, who looked visibly upset with the treatment he received, posted the video with the caption, "LONDON. Izzat ka sawaal hai (It's a matter of respect)."