Sona Mohapatra enchants Delhi audience at Sufi Heritage Festival 2026

If you have heard the very popular jingle Paas Aao Na from the Close Up commercial, you already know the husky, richly timbred voice behind it belongs to popular playback singer Sona Mohapatra, much loved by music lovers across India.

Mohapatra began with jingles before she moved to cinema, singing Lori in the 2006 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film, Family. From the playful romance of Ambarsariya in Fukrey, to the expressive, coy Bedardi Raja in Delhi Belly, and the aching tenderness of Naina from Khoobsurat, her presence across Bollywood playlists is unmistakable.

At the recent Sufi Heritage Festival, classic Sufiana kalaam with timeless melodies such as Tere Ishq Nachaya, Chhap Tilak, and Nit Khair Manga, was to lead to her original compositions including Dum Dum Andar, Anhad Naad, and Jiya Lage Na; the set also was to travel from the poetry of Kabir and Mirabai to the Baul of Shyam Piya and Baadila, culminating in the folk-rooted bhakti pulse of Odisha’s Jai Phulo Re – Rangabati.

“I consciously thought of bringing Bhakti music into the Sufi Heritage Festival space. In Delhi, the Bhakti and Sufi traditions have always been in dialogue — both speak of longing, surrender, divine love. It’s a journey of the untamed beloved, where devotion is fierce, sensual, questioning, ecstatic,” Mohapatra told us ahead of her Delhi performance.