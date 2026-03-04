Grammy-nominated recording engineer Bob Power passes away at 73

The music world is mourning the loss of Bob Power, the legendary engineer and producer whose ‘magic touch’ defined the sonic landscape of 1990s hip-hop and R&B. Power, who was 73, died on Sunday, March 1. While no cause of death has been confirmed, tributes have poured in from the icons he helped elevate, including Erykah Badu, Questlove and DJ Premier.
Born in Chicago in 1952, Bob's musical journey began as a classically trained musician before he discovered jazz and television scoring. Following a stint in San Francisco, he settled in New York in 1982. In those days, he was the ultimate working musician, taking all the jobs he could find, from scoring Coca-Cola jingles to playing guitar at mafia weddings in Bensonhurst.
However, his life changed in 1984 when a chance opportunity to fill in at Calliope Studios led him to a session with Stetsasonic. His technical skill and precision were so impressive to the group that he became a regular fixture in the booth and eventually became the secret weapon for the Native Tongues Posse. Bob was the man behind the boards for some of the most important and influential music of the era, such as A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory and De La Soul’s De La Soul Is Dead.
Questlove credits Bob with bringing clarity to a genre that was previously "chaotic and muddy", noting that he was the "King of the Low End" who taught a generation of artistes how to present their music to the world. His ability to meticulously clean samples while maintaining a "rhythmically buoyant" groove became his trademark. This skill would later lead him to Grammy nominations for his work with Meshell Ndegeocello and India.Arie.
Aside from that, Bob was an esteemed educator. He had taught at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University for almost two decades before retiring as a professor emeritus in 2025. His former students, who include pop sensation Maggie Rogers, described Bob as a mentor who made "weird creative brains feel seen." Bob leaves behind a legacy of "creative problem-solving" and a body of work that sets the standard for soulful and sophisticated sound.