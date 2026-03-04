Grammy-nominated recording engineer Bob Power passes away at 73

However, his life changed in 1984 when a chance opportunity to fill in at Calliope Studios led him to a session with Stetsasonic. His technical skill and precision were so impressive to the group that he became a regular fixture in the booth and eventually became the secret weapon for the Native Tongues Posse. Bob was the man behind the boards for some of the most important and influential music of the era, such as A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory and De La Soul’s De La Soul Is Dead.

Questlove credits Bob with bringing clarity to a genre that was previously "chaotic and muddy", noting that he was the "King of the Low End" who taught a generation of artistes how to present their music to the world. His ability to meticulously clean samples while maintaining a "rhythmically buoyant" groove became his trademark. This skill would later lead him to Grammy nominations for his work with Meshell Ndegeocello and India.Arie.

Aside from that, Bob was an esteemed educator. He had taught at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University for almost two decades before retiring as a professor emeritus in 2025. His former students, who include pop sensation Maggie Rogers, described Bob as a mentor who made "weird creative brains feel seen." Bob leaves behind a legacy of "creative problem-solving" and a body of work that sets the standard for soulful and sophisticated sound.