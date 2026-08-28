Actor Kharaj Mukherjee and wife safe in Nepal after severe floods disrupt film shoot

Veteran actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee are safe after torrential rains and flash floods stranded them during an outdoor film shoot in Nepal. Known across both Bengali and Hindi cinema for memorable roles in films such as Kahaani, Jaatishwar and Dhadak, the performer had travelled to the scenic city of Pokhara on August 20 alongside his spouse and production crew before extreme weather brought travel across the region to a standstill.
The unexpected weather disruptions caused widespread flight delays and blocked transit routes, leaving the entire unit unable to leave on their scheduled departure date. As concern mounted among fans and well-wishers across the border, the couple’s son Tamaghna Mukherjee released a reassuring video message confirming that both his parents are completely out of harm’s way.
Tamaghna explained that the severe deluge occurred at a considerable distance from where the crew was filming in Pokhara. “Both my parents were in Nepal for a shoot, and I've received several messages from fans and the media asking how they are doing,” Tamaghna said. “I want to assure everyone that my mother and father are safe and out of danger. I spoke to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy occurred was quite far from there. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed and the shoot was also disrupted because of the floods.”
With local travel gradually resuming, the couple has rearranged their itinerary to journey by road from Pokhara to Gorakhpur before boarding an onward flight home to Kolkata. “They were supposed to return on August 23, but the shoot was disrupted, so they couldn't make it back as planned. However, they are safe,” Tamaghna added. Extended family members also confirmed regular telephone contact with Kharaj, who reassured everyone that the entire team remains in good spirits as they make their way back.