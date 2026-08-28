Actor Kharaj Mukherjee and wife safe in Nepal after severe floods disrupt film shoot

Veteran actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee are safe after torrential rains and flash floods stranded them during an outdoor film shoot in Nepal. Known across both Bengali and Hindi cinema for memorable roles in films such as Kahaani, Jaatishwar and Dhadak, the performer had travelled to the scenic city of Pokhara on August 20 alongside his spouse and production crew before extreme weather brought travel across the region to a standstill.

Kharaj Mukherjee safe in Nepal following floods

The unexpected weather disruptions caused widespread flight delays and blocked transit routes, leaving the entire unit unable to leave on their scheduled departure date. As concern mounted among fans and well-wishers across the border, the couple’s son Tamaghna Mukherjee released a reassuring video message confirming that both his parents are completely out of harm’s way.