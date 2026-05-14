Did Nepal impose new travel rules for Indian tourists? Here's the truth

A spate of viral posts in recent times had made netizens extremely concerned about Nepal’s travel rules for Indian tourists. There were allegations regarding mandatory identity cards, a stay limit of 30 days, and even seizure of vehicles. But Nepal’s tourism department has taken the step of addressing all the rumours. According to official statements from the Nepal Tourism Board, all the information floating around is false. Indian tourists may travel freely under an open-border policy.
Following a number of reports on new travel bans on Indian tourists to Nepal that have spread on various online channels, the Nepal Tourism Board made an announcement on its official social media accounts stating that those rumours are baseless. According to the post, the Indian tourists will have to compulsorily carry identification cards when coming to Nepal. Other information stated that the tourist can remain in Nepal for only 30 days. One more rumour talked about taking away private vehicles that came to Nepal beyond 30 days.
Moreover, it was further explained that Indian visitors were still permitted to take advantage of the open-border policy between India and Nepal. It was also made clear that there was no requirement introduced regarding another ID card for entering the country.
The Nepal government has also emphasized an innovative online facilitation process that will be available for all travellers, who come through India or any other country through their personal vehicles. This arrangement allows Indian tourists to apply for temporary permits through the Internet and make payments online. This initiative has been taken to decrease paperwork and make border crossing easier.
In addition, the tourism body appealed to media houses, tourism players, and social media platforms not to spread misinformation. Authorities asked visitors to depend solely on official updates related to Nepal's travel rules for Indian tourists.