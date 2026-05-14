Did Nepal impose new travel rules for Indian tourists? Here's the truth

A spate of viral posts in recent times had made netizens extremely concerned about Nepal’s travel rules for Indian tourists. There were allegations regarding mandatory identity cards, a stay limit of 30 days, and even seizure of vehicles. But Nepal’s tourism department has taken the step of addressing all the rumours. According to official statements from the Nepal Tourism Board, all the information floating around is false. Indian tourists may travel freely under an open-border policy.

Nepal's travel rules for Indian tourists remain unchanged despite viral rumours

Following a number of reports on new travel bans on Indian tourists to Nepal that have spread on various online channels, the Nepal Tourism Board made an announcement on its official social media accounts stating that those rumours are baseless. According to the post, the Indian tourists will have to compulsorily carry identification cards when coming to Nepal. Other information stated that the tourist can remain in Nepal for only 30 days. One more rumour talked about taking away private vehicles that came to Nepal beyond 30 days.