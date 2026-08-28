Bruce Willis family reportedly plans to donate his brain for dementia research

Bruce Willis' family has reportedly begun making plans for an emotional farewell to the beloved Die Hard actor. There have been reports that they might donate his brain to science due to his struggle with frontotemporal dementia. There has not been any official statement from the family regarding this development.
Reports of the potential brain donation come at a time when the actor has been battling ill health over many years. It is said that donated brains will assist scientists in understanding the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative disorders.
Bruce Willis' family disclosed that he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022. However, one year later, it has been revealed that he is currently battling frontotemporal dementia, a form of brain disease that may impact communication and cognitive skills. He has since retired from the entertainment industry.
Bruce Willis gained fame due to his appearance in the TV series Moonlighting, which gave him a chance to get to the big Hollywood screen. Bruce gained international fame playing the character of John McClane in the Die Hard series and later in movies such as The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon and The Fifth Element.
At the peak of his acting career, Bruce Willis is said to have made millions of dollars per movie. His Die Hard pay package comprised huge up-front fees and back-end profit deals. Bruce Willis’ The Sixth Sense contract, on the other hand, is quite famous since he got a share of the profits from the movie.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got married in 1987, but separated in 2000 and maintained their amicable relations. They have three daughters, namely, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. Rumer is also the mother of Willis’ granddaughter, Louetta, whom she shares with her former partner Derek Richard Thomas.
Bruce Willis also invested heavily in real estate, owning properties in Idaho, California and New York. Several were later sold for multimillion-dollar sums.
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