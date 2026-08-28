Bruce Willis family reportedly plans to donate his brain for dementia research

Bruce Willis' family has reportedly begun making plans for an emotional farewell to the beloved Die Hard actor. There have been reports that they might donate his brain to science due to his struggle with frontotemporal dementia. There has not been any official statement from the family regarding this development.

Bruce Willis’ health, family and career legacy

Reports of the potential brain donation come at a time when the actor has been battling ill health over many years. It is said that donated brains will assist scientists in understanding the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative disorders.