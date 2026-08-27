Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return: Will their dogs move with them?

Mia joined the family in August 2022, when Harry and Meghan adopted the then-seven-year-old rescue beagle. She joins Pula and another beagle, Guy, whom Harry has previously described as playing an important role in the household.

Not every pet appears to be joining the move, however. Multiple sources suggest the family's flock of backyard chickens is unlikely to cross the Atlantic. Instead, staff are expected to continue caring for the birds at the family's Montecito home while the Sussexes settle into life in Britain.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry and Meghan's children, are reportedly moving to a British school so they may begin the new school year in September. The institution's name is apparently being kept secret because to security concerns. According to people close to the couple, the decision was made during the family's lengthy summer visit to the United Kingdom, which apparently validated their wish to provide their kids with more stable connections to British culture.

Whether the move brings the Sussexes closer to reconciliation with the wider royal family remains to be seen — but for now, at least, Pula and Mia appear ready for their own British homecoming.