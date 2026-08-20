Harry and Meghan’s surprise UK move shocks internet: 'The optics are brutal...'

After six years in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back to the United Kingdom this August. The royal couple plans to relocate before their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, start school in September.
While Harry and Meghan will supposedly keep their properties in Montecito and Portugal, the decision to return to British soil has sparked a frenzy online. The duo recently visited England in July for a family reunion at Buckingham Palace with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Social media has exploded with mixed reactions, confusion and wild theories regarding the transatlantic move. Many online users are questioning why the pair would return following the severe allegations they made during a bombshell 2021 television interview. Rumours ranging from career ambitions to undisclosed health concerns surrounding Charles have circulated widely across X.
Prominent media figures have been quick to share their thoughts. Broadcaster Piers Morgan mockingly posted, “I may have to emigrate to the U.S.”
Meanwhile conservative commentator Michael Knowles quipped, “My condolences to His Majesty King Charles.”
Political commentator Meghan McCain branded the couple “entitled grifters” and added, “Good luck to our friends in the UK, they’re your problem now.”
"The optics are brutal and the timing is pure chaos," an X user writes. "Harry and Meghan are relocating to a private non-royal house in the UK later this month. Kids start British school in September. Montecito and Portugal stay on the books. No working royal roles. Charles was told and is apparently fine with more private family time. William and Catherine have been informed too."
Another user quipped, "So all that Netflix documentary and complaining to Oprah was for nothing."
Journalist and commentator Sophia A. Nelson expressed deep concern over the decision. “I just can't believe it. Meghan has built a wonderful Life. Here. In California,” Sophia wrote on X. “The UK is very hateful toward her and Harry. Why subject the kids to this? Her mental health?! Yikes!”
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their senior royal roles in early 2020, eventually establishing their home in California by March of that year. Royal family dynamics remained tense in the years following, making a recent July meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla a significant step forward.
They were hosted at the King's private estate in Gloucestershire, and the private family gathering marked the first time the King had seen his grandchildren in person in over four years. It also marked the couple's first joint appearance in the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.