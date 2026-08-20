Harry and Meghan’s surprise UK move shocks internet: 'The optics are brutal...'

After six years in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back to the United Kingdom this August. The royal couple plans to relocate before their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, start school in September.

While Harry and Meghan will supposedly keep their properties in Montecito and Portugal, the decision to return to British soil has sparked a frenzy online. The duo recently visited England in July for a family reunion at Buckingham Palace with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Why are Harry and Meghan leaving California?

Social media has exploded with mixed reactions, confusion and wild theories regarding the transatlantic move. Many online users are questioning why the pair would return following the severe allegations they made during a bombshell 2021 television interview. Rumours ranging from career ambitions to undisclosed health concerns surrounding Charles have circulated widely across X.