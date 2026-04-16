Meghan Markle to appear as guest judge on MasterChef Australia

Meghan Markle time and again has stolen the global spotlight and this time it's for her culinary love. For a while the duchess has been winning over fans with her cooking videos on social media and now she is all set to appear in the upcoming episode of MasterChef Australia. She has already filmed her cameo which will air on Australia’s Network 10 and 10 streaming on April 19.

Meghan Markle returns to Australia for her MasterChef guest appearance

The Duchess of Sussex has always been a fan of cooking and proudly shares her culinary talents with the world through her profound recipes. Since her visit to Australia back in 2018, the creators of the cooking show MasterChef Australia, wanted her to be one of the guiding members. She gladly accepted the offer and since then she has appeared as a guest judge. She will mentor the participants in the show alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

A statement announcing the duchess’ presence at the show read, “As part of her first Australian visit since 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, featured as a guest judge on the country’s most beloved cooking show”.

For the ones wondering, Meghan is not the first British royal to have appeared at the show. During an Australia tour in 2018 with wife Camilla, King Charles also made a surprise cameo and left fans amazed.