Peter Cullen, the voice of Eeyore and Optimus Prime, dies at 85

Peter trained at the National Theatre School of Canada and initially started through Canadian radio and television. For almost a decade he dabbled in radio and television presenting and worked as an announcer till his voice started getting its due recognition. He landed the role of Optimus Prime in 1984 and that completely changed the course of his career.

In fact, from the early 1980s to 2023, he has voice Optimus Prime in various capacities. Moreover, remember the cute donkey from Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore? That too was voiced by him in 1988, among several other roles in his life. The 2007 live-action Transformers film introduced him to a completely new audience base, who loved him equally and showered great appreciation.