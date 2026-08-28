Peter Cullen, the voice of Eeyore and Optimus Prime, dies at 85

Canadian – American voice artiste Peter Cullen who won hearts and created a legacy by voicing Optimus Prime, has died at the age of 85. According to reports, the artiste passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in Los Angeles, due to old age on August 26. For more than six –decades, his Baritone voice captured people’s hearts over video games, animation movies, films, and television.
Peter trained at the National Theatre School of Canada and initially started through Canadian radio and television. For almost a decade he dabbled in radio and television presenting and worked as an announcer till his voice started getting its due recognition. He landed the role of Optimus Prime in 1984 and that completely changed the course of his career.
In fact, from the early 1980s to 2023, he has voice Optimus Prime in various capacities. Moreover, remember the cute donkey from Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore? That too was voiced by him in 1988, among several other roles in his life. The 2007 live-action Transformers film introduced him to a completely new audience base, who loved him equally and showered great appreciation.
His notable works in the Transformers series include The Transformers, The Transformers: The Movie, Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and more. That Apart, he is known for Predator, Karr in Knight Rider, The Smurfs, DuckTales, G.I. Joe and more. His extraordinary work earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2011 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.
Peter largely kept his personal life private. He was reportedly with Brandi Cullen and has four children Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay. According to reports he also has three grand children. His life was influenced by his sibling Larry, a marine veteran and values like leadership and kindness which ne not only preached through his voice but also practised in real life.