Saqib Ayub on 'Carnaame', comfort-first style and playing the long game with fitness
Almost shape-shifting into roles in today’s major films, actor Saqib Ayub has played each character with a different shade, each more unique than the last. From scene-stealing performances in a film like Superboys of Malegaon to the catalyst, Anees, who enables a grand scheme for Shahid Kapoor’s character in Farzi, the actor is showing no signs of slowing down, with his upcoming releases arriving one after another. From Rohit Shetty’s Maria IPS to Teen Kuave, Party Animals, and Carnaame Badla Gear Palti Kismat — here are many shades we’ll see Saqib adapt to. The artiste is also looking forward to an exciting Telugu debut, Singa, opposite Gopichand. With so much going on with this actor, Indulge brings in Saqib for a candid tête-a-tête, where we learn about his story-first mindset and how he brings pieces of himself to the character, quite literally. We also learn about the rising actor who, off-screen, trades these dramatic shifts between characters for an easygoing life — tracking Manchester United’s plays, playing the long game with fitness, starting with a strong morning coffee shot and much more.
The Farzi and Bambai Meri Jaan actor talks leading Carnaame, stealing wardrobe souvenirs, Manchester United fandom and why he’s playing the long game with fitness and ageing well
You have a host of exciting and tonally diverse projects coming up. Which upcoming character and project are you most excited for the world to see?
I’m most excited for all of them, but mainly my character in Carnaame, in which I’m playing an ordinary boy from Mumbai and one of the leads of the story. Finally, the audience will get to see me play a character that isn’t flamboyant.
You have played a variety of characters, all with different shades and mannerisms. What’s your process like for blending into two characters that may be polar opposites and how do you get these small details about them right?
Detachment from every character is very important to be able to switch between two characters when doing more than one project at a time. The script, the preparation before shooting and the director’s guidance are then important factors that help in getting the small details right.
When you receive a new script, what is the first thing you look for in a character? Is it their flaws, their motivation, something in their backstory or something else?
For me, the overall story matters and then comes how pivotal the character is in the story. I believe the story is king! After that, I analyse the character’s traits and see what the challenge is for me in it.
Across your projects — from Farzi and Bambai Meri Jaan to Superboys of Malegaon — costumes play a big role in defining your characters. Is there a specific wardrobe or look from the upcoming films that you secretly wanted to take home for your personal closet?
I actually take something from each character’s look with me after I finish the shoot as a souvenir. It can be a piece of accessory or clothing that reminds me of the person I played on screen. On the other hand, I also use some of my personal items for my characters, which add to their personality.
Your screen roles often demand gritty or distinct character looks, but how would you describe your personal style when you’re completely off the clock?
My style is all about comfort and colour. There’s a healthy blend of both because, for me, my style has to be effortless, comfor table, suave and colourful.
What does a quiet, ideal morning or day look like for you when you aren’t waking up to a call sheet that needs you to be at sets early or odd hours?
It starts late and with a sumptuous breakfast, followed by a strong cup of coffee and relaxing music in the background. Then I hit the gym for a workout, cardio and a steam session.
When you want to completely tune out the noise of the industry, what are your go-to pastimes?
Watching football matches. I’m a big Manchester United fan. Hanging out, yapping and laughing with friends, catching up on movies and series on my watch list, attend - ing interesting gigs sometimes happening in the city, or just taking a quiet getaway away from Mumbai for a few days.
What does fitness mean to you in today’s life beyond the work you put in for your roles?
I think fitness is an integral part of my lifestyle. Fitness for me is about long-ter m goals — for when old age hits — more than being in shape for the roles I play. Aging gracefully and healthily is the goal, which will also help me give my best at work at that time.