Saqib Ayub on 'Carnaame', comfort-first style and playing the long game with fitness

Almost shape-shifting into roles in today’s major films, actor Saqib Ayub has played each character with a different shade, each more unique than the last. From scene-stealing performances in a film like Superboys of Malegaon to the catalyst, Anees, who enables a grand scheme for Shahid Kapoor’s character in Farzi, the actor is showing no signs of slowing down, with his upcoming releases arriving one after another. From Rohit Shetty’s Maria IPS to Teen Kuave, Party Animals, and Carnaame Badla Gear Palti Kismat — here are many shades we’ll see Saqib adapt to. The artiste is also looking forward to an exciting Telugu debut, Singa, opposite Gopichand. With so much going on with this actor, Indulge brings in Saqib for a candid tête-a-tête, where we learn about his story-first mindset and how he brings pieces of himself to the character, quite literally. We also learn about the rising actor who, off-screen, trades these dramatic shifts between characters for an easygoing life — tracking Manchester United’s plays, playing the long game with fitness, starting with a strong morning coffee shot and much more.