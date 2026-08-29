Mihir Ahuja on learning from true war stories and choosing story-first roles over conventional heroism

A

What fascinated me most was his emotional arc. Baldy is a person who finds himself caught between two very important loves in his life: his love for his country and his love for his family. That conflict makes him incredibly human.

As the story progresses, you see him evolve and become more mature in the choices he makes. While preparing for the role, I had the opportunity to meet officers and hear about their experiences. What struck me most was their ability to stay present despite carrying immense responsibility.

These are people whose jobs demand extraordinary courage, but at the end of the day they are still human beings. They have families, worries and personal struggles just like everyone else. Yet they continue to perform their duties with incredible discipline and commitment.

Playing Baldy made me reflect on my own life. It reminded me that many of the things we complain about are insignificant compared to what these officers deal with every day while protecting the nation. That perspective was incredibly humbling. I was also deeply moved by his personal journey. Even details like his relationship and the story of how he proposed to his wife are based on real events, which made portraying him even more meaningful.