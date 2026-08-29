Mihir Ahuja on learning from true war stories and choosing story-first roles over conventional heroism
With a growing body of work that includes Made in Heaven 2, The Archies, Maa Ka Sum and now Operation Safed Sagar, Mihir Ahuja has carved a space for himself as one of the most versatile young actors in the industry. Rather than chasing a conventional leading-man trajectory, Mihir has consistently gravitated towards layered characters and compelling narratives.
Mihir Ahuja reflects on Operation Safed Sagar, carving a niche with complex characters and staying rooted in story-first choices
In this conversation, he opens up about portraying Flying Officer CH Bal Reddy “Baldy” in Operation Safed Sagar, what he learned from real-life officers, the importance of emotional intelligence in performance, and why good stories remain his biggest motivation.
What made you want to be a part of Operation Safed Sagar, especially considering how extensively the Kargil conflict has been documented and remembered?
I think this story simply had to be told. Of course, if we hadn’t done it, somebody else eventually would have, because it’s such an important chapter of our history. But when I received the script and read it for the first time, I was completely drawn in. I remember thinking, “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this?”
We all know that the Kargil War happened and that India emerged victorious. That’s the part most people are familiar with. What we don’t know enough about is what happened behind the scenes. We rarely hear about what the Air Force, Army and Navy personnel experienced during that period and the challenges they faced. What excited me was that the show gives audiences a chance to witness those untold stories.
The moment I finished reading the script, I got goosebumps. It felt powerful, emotional and necessary. There was absolutely no looking back after that. I said yes immediately because I knew this was a story worth telling.
What was your way into the character of Baldy? Was it his sense of duty or something else that helped you connect with him?
What fascinated me most was his emotional arc. Baldy is a person who finds himself caught between two very important loves in his life: his love for his country and his love for his family. That conflict makes him incredibly human.
As the story progresses, you see him evolve and become more mature in the choices he makes. While preparing for the role, I had the opportunity to meet officers and hear about their experiences. What struck me most was their ability to stay present despite carrying immense responsibility.
These are people whose jobs demand extraordinary courage, but at the end of the day they are still human beings. They have families, worries and personal struggles just like everyone else. Yet they continue to perform their duties with incredible discipline and commitment.
Playing Baldy made me reflect on my own life. It reminded me that many of the things we complain about are insignificant compared to what these officers deal with every day while protecting the nation. That perspective was incredibly humbling. I was also deeply moved by his personal journey. Even details like his relationship and the story of how he proposed to his wife are based on real events, which made portraying him even more meaningful.
As an actor, do you find yourself drawn more towards a character’s emotional world or their external traits and mannerisms?
Both are important, but I would say I’m drawn to the emotional world first. When we think of soldiers, we often focus on the larger picture. We think about bravery, service and patriotism. But what interested me while working on this project was understanding the emotional reality behind those ideas.
Every time these officers leave home, whether it’s for war or even a routine sortie, there is uncertainty. Neither they nor their families know what the future holds. That requires a level of emotional maturity and strength that is extraordinary. Through this series, we wanted to show that side of their lives. Meeting Veer Nari Alka Ahuja and how brave she is taught us a lot.
At the same time, external traits matter too. The discipline is remarkable. You notice it in the way they walk, stand, greet people and carry themselves. Their body language reflects years of training and commitment. Those details become important when you’re portraying someone from that world.
So while I begin with the emotional journey, the physical mannerisms help complete the character.
Is there a note from a director that has completely changed the way you approach a scene or a character?
There have been many valuable pieces of advice over the years, but one thing that really stays with me is positive validation from directors when they genuinely appreciate your work.
I remember shooting Made in Heaven. There was an interrogation scene, and after watching it, Zoya Akhtar told me that I was very good in the scene. That moment stayed with me.
For me, that kind of encouragement is incredibly motivating. When a director whose work you admire appreciates what you’ve done, it gives you confidence and energy. I remember feeling completely charged up after that. As actors, we’re constantly questioning ourselves and our choices. So when a director acknowledges your work, it can have a huge impact.
You’ve steadily built your filmography without following a conventional ‘hero’ trajectory. How intentional has that journey been?
I honestly think the idea of a traditional hero trajectory is changing. Today’s audiences are smart. They appreciate entertaining cinema, but they also want strong stories and layered characters. Because of that, I’ve always focused on scripts rather than trying to fit into a particular mould.
I also think the audience decides who their heroes are. Personally, I don’t see myself as a hero in the conventional sense. The real heroes are the
people we met while making Operation Safed Sagar and the individuals we are portraying onscreen. They are serving the country in incredibly
difficult circumstances. For me, the goal has always been to be part of stories that connect with people emotionally. If audiences watch something and feel moved by it, that’s incredibly rewarding. That emotional connection is more important to me than fitting into any predefined trajectory.
Is there a project from your early career that you feel deserved more attention but was important to your growth?
Not really. I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. Of course, every actor wants every project to succeed, but that’s not how life works. Some projects do exceptionally well, while others receive mixed responses. That’s part of the industry and part of the journey. I’m grateful for everything I’ve experienced so far. I don’t spend much time wondering how things could have been different. Every project teaches you something and contributes to who you become as an actor.
Many of your projects explore young people finding their place in the world. How have your own experiences shaped those performances?
I’ve been fortunate to receive a variety of roles, and I’ve always wanted to be known as a versatile actor. As actors, we have access to a wide range of emotions, and that allows us to explore different kinds of characters. Over the years, I’ve played several younger characters, including college students and coming-of-age roles.
But as I’ve grown older, I’ve also understood myself better. That personal growth naturally influences my performances. In fact, I don’t think I would have been able to play Baldy five years ago. I probably wasn’t emotionally mature enough at that point in my life.
Some characters arrive when you’re ready for them. Looking back, I feel Operation Safed Sagar came to me at exactly the right time. It aligned with where I am as a person and as an actor.
We’re also fortunate to be working in an era where writers are creating rich and varied roles for younger actors. There are so many stories being told across OTT platforms and cinema today, and that gives performers opportunities to keep evolving.
What can audiences expect from you next?
There are a few exciting projects in the works, but unfortunately I can’t talk about them yet.
What I can say is that I’ll continue doing what I’ve always tried to do, which is tell good stories. I genuinely love strong scripts and meaningful narratives. That’s what excites me as an actor.