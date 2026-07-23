Anant Joshi opens up about stepping into a new role and finding his place one character at a time

Stepping into a character that was already beloved by audiences came with its own pressures, with Anant replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta on the show. But for the actor, the challenge was never about recreating what had come before.“I was hoping that the expectation was not for me to mimic Vaibhav because that’s not something I’d like to do,” he says.

Instead, he focused on understanding why audiences had connected so deeply with the character. “I just wanted to live the character the way it is written. It is written very beautifully.”

Fortunately, joining an established cast didn’t feel like entering unfamiliar territory. Anant had already worked with several of his co-stars and that existing camaraderie allowed him to settle into the cast’s dynamic with ease.