Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway makes historic first appearance as heir to the throne

When the monarch passes away major changes need to be made and thus, holding a Cabinet meeting becomes necessary even in the midst of mourning. That is why the King and Crowned Princess addressed the Cabinet members. The now King declared his throne name along with outlining the way ahead. The Princess wore a black formal suit in adherence to the mourning period and appeared solemn.

After unofficially assuming the throne, King Haakon VIII will now have to take the formal oath before the Storting or Norway’s Parliament. Moreover, with Princess Ingrid becoming the next in line she will also have to submit a written oath before the Parliament. In fact, since she is already an adult, she can step in immediately and proceed with Royal duties just like her father.

Who are the new King and Crowned Princess of Norway?

The 53 year old monarch Haakon Magnus assumed official duties without a waiting period upon the death King Harald. However, having acted as regent during his father’s illness, he is not new to the ideals of monarchy. A graduate from the University of California, Berkeley and London School of Economics, he is well known for his love of sailing and music. Haakon has been a name adopted by many monarchs in the past. In fact when Norway gained independence it was King Haakon VII on the throne, making the name a tribute to the traditional monarchy.

Crowned Princess Ingrid (22) on the other hand is the eldest child of King Haakon VIII and Queen Mette-Marit. She has a younger brother Prince Sverre Magnus (20). She was studying in the University of Sydney till 2025 when she took a transfer near home due to her mother’s prolonged illness.