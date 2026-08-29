Rashmika Mandanna to play Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi in upcoming biopic

Netizens speak

Since the news of Rashmika Mandanna stepping in as this cultural icon has taken over internet, there are divided views on this. While some users on X mentions, ‘ Rukmini Vasanth would be a perfect match’ or Vidya Balan suits best as she already did a small tribute to MSS Amma’ while some users welcome the stance by commenting, ‘ Wow’ or ‘ She is perfect cast after seeing innocence look in Ranabaali’. Some other users are in two minds whether she will be able to pull this off and states on Instagram, “ We don’t know whether Rashmika is fixed for this role. If she is fixed then she can pull off’’. Another user writes, “ Rashmika suits…she resembles M.S . I mean in looks…she can be moulded by the director. Have you seen Geetha Govindam.”