Rashmika Mandanna to play Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi in upcoming biopic

Rashmika Mandanna who is on a break recovering from her injury made a public appearance a few days ago and now she is again in news after becoming the confirmed face of Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi in her upcoming biopic. Even though news of her casting has been confirmed no other details like when the movie will go on floors or when is it expected to hit the screens have been released. The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is said to be a reunion with Allu Arjun too. The yet untitled movie will highlight the journey of the iconic singer from being a prodigy to becoming one of the most well known singers in the world. Interestingly, the casting process for the lead role has been happening for quite some time with actors like Sai Pallavi, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, and Trisha Krishnan also considered for it at one point in time.
Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, known popularly as Kunjamma became one of the most revered classical musicians from South India. She was known for her command over Carnatic classical music, bhajans and devotional songs, vocals in multiple languages, and acting as a cultural ambassador of India. Being born to a gifted veena player music was something she grew up with and with time expanded base from live singing to playback singing in cinema. In fact, she even acted in a few films, the most notable of them all as Meerabai in Meera. She was the first musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna and that apart was also bestowed the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1974, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and more. In 1966 she was the first Indian to perform the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Some of her most notable works include Bhaja Govindam, Venkatesa Suprabhatam, Vishnu Sahasranamam, Bhavayami Gopalabalam and Maithreem Bhajata.
Netizens speak
Since the news of Rashmika Mandanna stepping in as this cultural icon has taken over internet, there are divided views on this. While some users on X mentions, ‘ Rukmini Vasanth would be a perfect match’ or Vidya Balan suits best as she already did a small tribute to MSS Amma’ while some users welcome the stance by commenting, ‘ Wow’ or ‘ She is perfect cast after seeing innocence look in Ranabaali’. Some other users are in two minds whether she will be able to pull this off and states on Instagram, “ We don’t know whether Rashmika is fixed for this role. If she is fixed then she can pull off’’. Another user writes, “ Rashmika suits…she resembles M.S . I mean in looks…she can be moulded by the director. Have you seen Geetha Govindam.”