Why did Jason Dohring leave acting to become a farmer? Here’s what the actor said

He revealed that for the last few years, while he was away from the screen, he was busy running farms and is currently on his third farm and "making great food for people". "The flavour of food can be so amazing. And there’s an art that you can create, too, with the way your farms are built and stuff", the newly minted full-time farmer added.

However, Jason has not left his career as an actor behind completely. Talking about his current obsession with farming, he continued, "I told my agents, 'I'm just gonna go farm for a minute'. They said, 'We’re still gonna send you stuff.' I said, 'Okay, fine'. I’ll probably jump back into it at some point."

Jason really enjoys helping people in whatever way he can, he said. Right now, organic farming seems to be the way for him.