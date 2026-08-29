Why did Jason Dohring leave acting to become a farmer? Here’s what the actor said

Jason Dohring has been away from the screen for a while now and has taken to farming! The actor last appeared in the CBS series SEAL Team in 2021 and has now revealed what led to the unexpected change in direction.
The COVID pandemic largely changed the world as we know it and even altered the personal lifestyle of several people. American actor Jason Dohring is one such example, he chose a life that is away from the glamour and closer to mother nature.
The 44-year-old actor played Lieutenant Commander Alex Whitshaw, a recurring character in the CBS military drama series SEAL Team, his last acting gig since 2021. The pandemic changed things for him and he got deeply invested into gardening and organic farming during the time.
The actor, who portrayed Logan Echolls on Veronica Mars, hasn’t appeared on screen since his stint on SEAL Team in 2021. Instead, he’s turned his focus to organic farming after becoming interested in gardening during the pandemic.
On the podcast, Don’t Do Nothing, the Veronica Mars actor said, "I sort of got into gardening, and I was like, 'Dude, this is so cool'...I didn’t even notice Covid for months 'cause I was in my backyard, just gardening. It wasn’t a huge thing. I got an interest in it."
He revealed that for the last few years, while he was away from the screen, he was busy running farms and is currently on his third farm and "making great food for people". "The flavour of food can be so amazing. And there’s an art that you can create, too, with the way your farms are built and stuff", the newly minted full-time farmer added.
However, Jason has not left his career as an actor behind completely. Talking about his current obsession with farming, he continued, "I told my agents, 'I'm just gonna go farm for a minute'. They said, 'We’re still gonna send you stuff.' I said, 'Okay, fine'. I’ll probably jump back into it at some point."
Jason really enjoys helping people in whatever way he can, he said. Right now, organic farming seems to be the way for him.