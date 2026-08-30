Lil Nas X announces mother Tameka Hill’s death with a heartfelt post

While time and again he has mentioned that he loves her, there was a distance between them due to multiple failed attempts to make her sober. In fact, this distance and pain found an outlet through his music. His debut album Montero, which also refers to his actual name talks about his journey and in the song Dead Right Now, he opens up specifically about his mother’s addiction. Moreover, he his and his mother’s lives often found a similar base as the Grammy Award winner also went through sobriety checks quite often.

The Days Before Dreamboy singer put out an emotional tribute to his mother through three photographs. The first one shows his mother in jeans and a bralette, exuding a fashion statement of the 1980s. The second photograph has mother and son, both dressed in black while the third, a hazier photograph points to childhood photograph of the rapper.