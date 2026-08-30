Lil Nas X announces mother Tameka Hill’s death with a heartfelt post

Old Town Road singer and rapper Lil Nas X announced his mother’s passing with a heartfelt social media post. The musician shared an emotional insight into the bond that he shared with his mother Tameka Hill who passed away in August this year. While neither the exact date of her death nor the exact reasons have been pointed out publicly, one gets to know about it all through his post.
Lil Nas X whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill announced the death of his mother through an Instagram post captioned, “RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt.” Tameka largely remained out of spotlight and most of what about her journey is known as been narrated by the rapper himself time and again.
According to reports, Tameka separated from Lil Nas X’s father when he was quite young, leading him to be brought up by her and his grandmother for a while, before he moved in with his father. The rapper had also mentioned about his strained relation with his mother as she fought addiction.
While time and again he has mentioned that he loves her, there was a distance between them due to multiple failed attempts to make her sober. In fact, this distance and pain found an outlet through his music. His debut album Montero, which also refers to his actual name talks about his journey and in the song Dead Right Now, he opens up specifically about his mother’s addiction. Moreover, he his and his mother’s lives often found a similar base as the Grammy Award winner also went through sobriety checks quite often.
The Days Before Dreamboy singer put out an emotional tribute to his mother through three photographs. The first one shows his mother in jeans and a bralette, exuding a fashion statement of the 1980s. The second photograph has mother and son, both dressed in black while the third, a hazier photograph points to childhood photograph of the rapper.
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