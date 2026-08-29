Tennessee Governor plans to rename Nashville International Airport to honour Dolly Parton after her passing

The legendary Dolly Parton was born in Tennessee's Pittman Center on January 19, 1946. The singer-songwriter and actress also spent a lot of years in Nashville with her husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly passed away in Nashville on Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced. Fans think it is fitting that the legend is honoured and her name immortalised by renaming the airport. As of now, more than 160,000 people have signed an online petition urging the authorities to change the name of the Nashville Airport, which gave a boost to the demand.

If the plan goes through, Dolly would be the second ever American musician (after Louis Armstrong in New Orleans) and the first woman in America to have an airport named after them.