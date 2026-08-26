The Dolly Parton movie marathon: 5 films you need to watch

The internet is in collective mourning today. Dolly Parton, country music legend, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, has died aged 80. Her family announced her death on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

Much of the world will, quite rightly, be revisiting the songs that made Dolly the icon she is. But Dolly also had a rather wonderful film career, one that deserves its own little movie marathon. So, put the kettle on, find something sparkly to wear and start here.