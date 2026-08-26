Why Dolly Parton was never seen without a wig

The actor and country music legend Dolly Parton succumbed to cancer at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25. Her team confirmed that she died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones. A music icon, she had a career spanning over six decades. Known for timeless hits like Jolene, 9 to 5,and I Will Always Love You, Dolly Parton won 11 Grammys.

However, it wasn't always the music that made headlines over the years, but also her wig and makeup that were important parts of her presence at various occasions.

How Dolly Parton always looked perfectly styled

Dolly wore her signature wig and makeup for every performance or interview, and curiosity rose among her fans as to how she looked without her makeup and wig.

Unlike most, Dolly had always been open about her wigs and how she loved them. During a 2016 interview on Home & Family, she had explained that she started wearing wigs after her bleached hair broke off. She had shared that she used to tease her natural hair as big as she liked, but the bleaching caused it to break, making her take a decision to switch to wigs to avoid having a bad hair day, ever.