The world lost an icon on Tuesday when the legendary Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80 after a short battle with cancer, according to her representatives.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, Dolly has a surprise in store for her fans and admirers: a brand new song that will only be released on her 100th birth anniversary on January 19, 2046.
Even though legends pass on, their legacies remain. Iconic American singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur, Dolly Parton made sure that her story has new chapters long after she is gone.
The Queen of country music breathed her last on Tuesday but made sure the world had something to look forward to. Dolly recorded a new song back in 2015 which is locked and kept safe at her resort, Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Titled, My Place in History, her last ever song has been kept in a time capsule, which will only be released in 2046, on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary. It was recorded over a decade ago, when the Dollywood resort had first opened its doors.
The record of the song is sealed inside a chestnut box, which is on display at the DreamMore Resort & Spa. A plague placed beside the box reads, "This chestnut 'Dream Box' is a repository of Dolly's memories and wishes for the future. It will not be opened until Dolly's 100th birthday on January 19, 2046."
The plaque further explains, "The Dream Box itself is a tribute to her original mentor and uncle, Bill Owens, who has worked tirelessly to preserve the American Chestnut tree. As a final tribute, Dolly has placed a song which she has written to be released as her last. Entitled, 'My Place in History,' only Dolly knows its melody and content until 2046".
Dolly Parton has previously opened up about her unreleased, secret song in her book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. "I don't know if I want to live to be 100 or not. But you never know. I might, and if I do, I'm going to be at that opening. There's no telling what music is going to be by then. Hopefully, it will play and the whole thing ain't rotted", she had said.
Elsewhere, the American legend had expressed that she worries that the recording might ruin and disintegrate before it can be opened.