All you need to know about Dolly Parton’s one last song to be released on her 100th birthday

The Queen of country music breathed her last on Tuesday but made sure the world had something to look forward to. Dolly recorded a new song back in 2015 which is locked and kept safe at her resort, Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Titled, My Place in History, her last ever song has been kept in a time capsule, which will only be released in 2046, on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary. It was recorded over a decade ago, when the Dollywood resort had first opened its doors.

Where is the secret song located?

The record of the song is sealed inside a chestnut box, which is on display at the DreamMore Resort & Spa. A plague placed beside the box reads, "This chestnut 'Dream Box' is a repository of Dolly's memories and wishes for the future. It will not be opened until Dolly's 100th birthday on January 19, 2046."