Johnny Depp turns Black Pearl Lego set into a signed collectible for charity purposes

Out of the several standalone and franchise films associated with Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean remains one of the most notable ones. Not only do the markets go abuzz with merchandise ahead of the release of the films but also all year round. This time, celebrity personal coach Bjorn Schulz was on a mission to turn a Black Pearl build-on set into a collectible that cannot be missed. With a strong social media presence, he had posted a video captioned, “I’m a man on a mission” hinting what he intended to do. And in the next video he posts a heartwarming meet-up with Johnny Depp who essays the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise.
In another video posted by Bjorn, one can see how Johnny Depp lauds his charity work and willingly signs on the Lego set making it a truly collectible item. Johnny says, “It’s a magnificent thing you are doing”. The video is captioned, “Not every treasure is made of gold- some bear the signature of a legend”. The Edward Scissorhands actor signed the box set cover near the captain’s wheel. The signed box will be put up for charity auction for the benefit of mental health, a cause that Bjorn sincerely represents. The video caption also reads, “Thank you so much brother! The countdown is on… I can’t wait to see who gets to call the legendary Black Pearl theirs!”
Over the years Johnny Depp himself has supported several charitable missions including children’s healthcare, cancer research, animal welfare, humanitarian reliefs, creative causes, fight againstpoverty and environmental causes. After his daughter Lily Rose was treated for kidney issues he turned into children’s healthcare and returned to where she was treated, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow for the children. On the work front, Johnny Depp will be next seen playing Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol expected to hit the screen in November this year and Day Drinker with Penelope Cruz which is expected to release in March 2027.