Johnny Depp turns Black Pearl Lego set into a signed collectible for charity purposes

In another video posted by Bjorn, one can see how Johnny Depp lauds his charity work and willingly signs on the Lego set making it a truly collectible item. Johnny says, “It’s a magnificent thing you are doing”. The video is captioned, “Not every treasure is made of gold- some bear the signature of a legend”. The Edward Scissorhands actor signed the box set cover near the captain’s wheel. The signed box will be put up for charity auction for the benefit of mental health, a cause that Bjorn sincerely represents. The video caption also reads, “Thank you so much brother! The countdown is on… I can’t wait to see who gets to call the legendary Black Pearl theirs!”

Over the years Johnny Depp himself has supported several charitable missions including children’s healthcare, cancer research, animal welfare, humanitarian reliefs, creative causes, fight againstpoverty and environmental causes. After his daughter Lily Rose was treated for kidney issues he turned into children’s healthcare and returned to where she was treated, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow for the children. On the work front, Johnny Depp will be next seen playing Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol expected to hit the screen in November this year and Day Drinker with Penelope Cruz which is expected to release in March 2027.