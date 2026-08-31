Finneas O’Connell marries Claudia Sulewski in star-studded California wedding

Billie also joined the fitting virtually to share her excitement for her new sister-in-law. “My God, I can’t believe it,” Billie exclaimed via video call. “You look like an angel. Sorry to be interrupting. Love you so much!”

The couple first met on a dating app in 2018, inspiring Finneas to write the track Claudia just hours after their first encounter. Following seven years together, Finneas proposed during a hillside sunset in September 2025.

Reflecting on keeping the proposal under wraps, Finneas previously admitted: “I feel like it really taught me that I’m not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive.”