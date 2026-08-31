Finneas O’Connell marries Claudia Sulewski in star-studded California wedding

Finneas O’Connell has officially married his longtime partner, Claudia Sulewski, in a romantic outdoor ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Surrounding the newlyweds were close family, celebrity friends and their beloved rescue dogs, Peaches and Moose.
In an intimate family touch, Finneas’ sister and frequent musical collaborator, Billie Eilish, took centre stage to officiate the nuptials. Billie stood between the couple as they exchanged their vows, joined in the audience by their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, as well as her boyfriend, Nat Wolff.
The star-studded guest list featured a host of A-list friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Emma Chamberlain, Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Sennott.
Fashion played a show-stopping role throughout the weekend, with Claudia wearing four custom Oscar de la Renta designs. For the ceremony, the bride selected an ivory silk faille ballgown with a drop-waist bodice and pleated scarf neckpiece.
Reflecting on her ceremony gown ahead of the big day, Claudia shared: “We were putting it on, and I was saying, there’s something about this dress that just demands a moment of silence.”
Billie also joined the fitting virtually to share her excitement for her new sister-in-law. “My God, I can’t believe it,” Billie exclaimed via video call. “You look like an angel. Sorry to be interrupting. Love you so much!”
The couple first met on a dating app in 2018, inspiring Finneas to write the track Claudia just hours after their first encounter. Following seven years together, Finneas proposed during a hillside sunset in September 2025.
Reflecting on keeping the proposal under wraps, Finneas previously admitted: “I feel like it really taught me that I’m not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive.”