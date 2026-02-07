Billie Eilish's brother Finneas defends her after her Grammy speech sparks backlash

Billie Eilish and her sibling Finneas O'Connell remain convinced about their opinions following significant public backlash, which originated from the pop singer's acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards 2026. Online users were divided along the pro- and anti-immigrant spectrum, as well as the pro- and anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) spectrum in response to the singer's comments on immigration. Meshing both divides was Billie's comment, “No one is illegal on stolen land.” She added, “It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now ... we need to keep speaking up and keep protesting. Our voices really do matter.”
On Thursday, Finneas O'Connell responded to social media backlash in an Instagram Story post. He defended his sister saying, “As far as I am concerned, all of this attention and backlash is just part of the death rattle of the current ruling class. You can only be punished for being on the right side of history in the short term.”
The COPYCAT singer has been charged with hypocrisy for living in a multimillion-dollar home located in LA on historic tribal land. The criticism subsided to the level of confrontation, where some reporters showed up at her house on Monday. She has not made any comments on the backlash.
It was an eventful evening full of controversy. This was also a huge moment for Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas as they broke the record for being the only artists to achieve this feat (3 total) in the history of the Grammys . Wildflower is their latest song to receive the award for Song of the Year. They won prior for Bad Guy (2020, when Billie was 18 years old) and What Was I Made For? from Barbie.
Billie wasn't the only one to use her win for a political purpose. Bad Bunny also used his win for the first all Spanish-language album to call for an end to ICE when he received the Album of the Year award. Other artists at the ceremony used the opportunity to discuss ICE, especially in light of the murders of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were shot by federal agents.
