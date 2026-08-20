Post Malone engaged to stylist girlfriend Christy Lee after romantic Utah proposal

American music superstar Post Malone is officially engaged to his stylist partner Christy Lee after popping the question with a dazzling diamond ring during a romantic getaway in Utah.

The couple's joyful milestone came to light after Christy’s close friend Marina Hollyer shared celebratory photographs on social media. In the intimate pictures, Christy is seen kissing Austin’s forehead whilst proudly displaying her sparkling ring alongside a bridal veil and a sash reading "Bride to Be". Celebrating the special moment, Hollyer wrote: “My best friend in the world just got engaged, Love you more than words Toph!!!”

A whirlwind romance and exciting new beginnings

Austin, 31, and Christy first sparked romance rumours in early 2025 when they were spotted strolling through Rome and dining together in Paris. A graduate of New York’s prestigious Parsons School of Design, Christy has built an impressive reputation styling leading celebrities and fashion models. Although the low-key pair experienced brief time apart, they reconciled and confirmed their blossoming bond by attending major fashion events together earlier this year.