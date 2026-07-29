Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are finally engaged, and netizens cannot keep calm

Almost a year ago, reports had surfaced that Emmy-nominated singer Madison Beer was dating NFL quarterback Justin Herbert. The two had been spotted several times together, confirming these reports. But despite keeping most of their dating life private, the couple finally treated their fans to photographs and videos of them getting engaged yesterday. From the moment the photographs have been posted, fans cannot keep calm and are congratulating the newly engaged couple.
Singer Madison Beer surprised her fans by dropping photographs of her engagement with Justin Herbert on her Instagram profile. Captioned, “Meet my fiancé” the photographs and videos show Justin bending down on a knee to propose his lady love. From what can be seen in the visuals, one can guess that it was a pretty private and intimate affair. Information about who attended the event or was it exclusively for the two has not yet been revealed. However, one can visibly see an outdoor venue with lots of greenery and mountains in the backdrop becoming the ideal proposal venue. A sign board saying Mr. and Mrs Herbert points out the care that has been taken to make the arrangements and how thought has been put behind every detail. The couple wore light-coloured comfortable clothes for the big day. Madison wore a flowing white top and skirt while Justin opted for a white t-shirt and black pants.
All about the ring
In most celebrity proposals, the engagement ring becomes an even grand celebrity in its own right. Taking a look at the beautiful ring that now sits on Madison’s finger, experts have opined it to be a cushion –cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting. It is approximately of 15 carats and may be of a value between 500,000 dollars to a million dollars depending on its make. However, neither Justin nor Madison have officially disclosed details of the ring.
Clues for marriage
As of now, the couple is taking their moment to soak in the engagement and no information of the wedding has been disclosed. However, netizens are already cheering for them and hoping to see their wedding photographs soon. While one user comments, ‘Congratulations beautiful’ another one writes, “So so happy for you!!! Congratulations brb crying’.
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